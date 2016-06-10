Good Friday! Here we go. We are turning up the heat another notch today. Skies will be sunny at least as we soar to 93 this afternoon. If you are looking for the silver lining, the humidity will stay in check today with dew points in the 50s (comfortable).

Saturday and Sunday will both be about the same. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the humidity will be increasing. Dew points will be increasing into the 60s which indicates a fairly muggy environment. Heat index values will hover around 100 degrees both days. The rain chance is less than 20%

Monday will be a scorcher. I expect the high to reach about 97 with a heat index between 100 and 105. We may see a few passing showers Monday as well.

As we progress through the week, highs will level off in the low to mid-90s, and there will be a decent chance of rain each day.

Thomas Rhett takes the Coke Stage to kick off Riverbend tonight at 9:30. Skies will be clear with the temperature a warm 81 as he starts to play.

FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 65

Noon... Sunny, 86