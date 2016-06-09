CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Former Vol and reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year Eric Berry was the guest speaker at the annual Chattanooga Times Free Press Best of Preps Banquet.

Before Berry took the stage he took some time to speak one-on-one with Eyewitness Sports Director Paul Shahen. The two talked everything from Berry's battle with cancer, his bond with Inky Johnson, the lawsuit questioning the character of UT Football to Berry's two twin brothers Evan and Elliot that play for Tennessee.