A motorcyclist has died after leading police on a pursuit in Dunlap.

According to Dunlap Police Chief, Clint Hutch, a motorcyclist was observed driving recklessly on Cordell Lane on Tuesday at approximately 9:45 pm.

A police officer followed the driver to US Highway 127 South. After about a mile, the officer said the motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver, 21 year old Travis K. Billingsley, was transported to Erlanger Sequatchie where he was pronounced dead by the Sequatchie County Medical Examiner.