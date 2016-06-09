Blue Angels pilot killed in crash being honored in Florida
A memorial service is being held in Florida Thursday for the Blue Angels pilot killed in a crash in Tennessee last week.
DURANGO, CO (AP) - A memorial service is being held in Florida Thursday for the Blue Angels pilot killed in a crash in Tennessee last week.
Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss, a native of Durango, Colorado, crashed near Nashville while taking off for a practice session ahead of a weekend air show.
His body was returned to the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Tuesday in a plane escorted by a Blue Angel pilot. Thursday's service will be held at the base's chapel.
He'll be buried in a private ceremony in his hometown on Saturday. The Durango Herald (http://bit.ly/1PiNgvT) reports that residents are expected to line the streets to honor him as the motorcade passes through the city. A flyover by the Checkerboards, Kuss' unit before joining the Blue Angels, is expected.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.