DURANGO, CO (AP) - A memorial service is being held in Florida Thursday for the Blue Angels pilot killed in a crash in Tennessee last week.

Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss, a native of Durango, Colorado, crashed near Nashville while taking off for a practice session ahead of a weekend air show.

His body was returned to the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Tuesday in a plane escorted by a Blue Angel pilot. Thursday's service will be held at the base's chapel.

He'll be buried in a private ceremony in his hometown on Saturday. The Durango Herald (http://bit.ly/1PiNgvT) reports that residents are expected to line the streets to honor him as the motorcade passes through the city. A flyover by the Checkerboards, Kuss' unit before joining the Blue Angels, is expected.