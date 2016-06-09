CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- AT&T Field was a weekly routine for former Red Bank pitcher Hunter Adkins. Years later the Signal Mountan native has ditched the stands for the comfort of the opposing bullpen inside the same AT&T Field.

Adkins said, “to come here and play, it's really like a dream come true. It's really awesome. And the support, all my friends get to come and watch.”

Since 2012 he's been bouncing around in the minors. Two different teams, Single-A, Triple-A and now Double-A with the Jacksonville Suns.

Needless to say, Adkins knows how rare this week really is, “for me to get to come home and sleep in my own bed, get a good cooked breakfast by my mom. It's really priceless. It's awesome,” said Adkins.

Adkins is in his first full season under the Miami Marlins umbrella is finding his way as a middle inning reliever. He threw with the big club in spring training and like most has plans to join them again.



Adkins said, “talk about the dream, getting the call. I can't even imagine, you think about it, what the call is gonna be like. I don't know. You're grinding it out, hoping for that call one day.”