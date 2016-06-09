Signal Mountain native Hunter Adkins pitches for Suns at AT&T Field vs. the Lookouts
AT&T Field was a weekly routine for former Red Bank pitcher Hunter Adkins. Years later the Signal Mountan native has ditched the stands for the comfort of the opposing bullpen inside the same AT&T Field.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- AT&T Field was a weekly routine for former Red Bank pitcher Hunter Adkins. Years later the Signal Mountan native has ditched the stands for the comfort of the opposing bullpen inside the same AT&T Field.
Adkins said, “to come here and play, it's really like a dream come true. It's really awesome. And the support, all my friends get to come and watch.”
Since 2012 he's been bouncing around in the minors. Two different teams, Single-A, Triple-A and now Double-A with the Jacksonville Suns.
Needless to say, Adkins knows how rare this week really is, “for me to get to come home and sleep in my own bed, get a good cooked breakfast by my mom. It's really priceless. It's awesome,” said Adkins.
Adkins is in his first full season under the Miami Marlins umbrella is finding his way as a middle inning reliever. He threw with the big club in spring training and like most has plans to join them again.
Adkins said, “talk about the dream, getting the call. I can't even imagine, you think about it, what the call is gonna be like. I don't know. You're grinding it out, hoping for that call one day.”
In the meantime, he'll continue to be a sponge, constantly learning and perfecting his art and taking in the glamorous lifestyle that is AA baseball, “there was one trip we had coming back from Mississippi we didn't have any air conditioning on the bus. That's 6 hours on a bus with 20 other guys that are just sweating and miserable. That's really when it sunk in,” said Adkins.