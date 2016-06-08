A busy residential street in Hixson, Cassandra Smith Road off Hixson Pike, will soon be shut down for construction on a major city project. It's all part of a long term plan to control sewer overflows.

Construction for phase one of a big sewer project could cause some headaches for residents.

"We were just really concerned about how it would affect us getting home and getting out in the mornings," Haley Brown, a resident said.

Brown is one of hundreds who use the road daily. She told Channel 3 she received a letter in the mail from the city telling her about the project.

Brown was surprised to hear about one aspect of the plan from Chattanooga City Councilman Ken Smith.

"Cassandra Smith will be shut down period. There will be no through traffic as has been explained to me thus far," Smith said.

Smith told Channel 3 the project is expected to start early next month. He's pushing for it to start even earlier than that to make sure it stays on time.

"It's not just a nice thoroughfare for a lot of residents, but it's obviously where everybody goes or drives that path to get their kids to school," Smith said.

Besides neighborhoods, there are a few businesses on the tail end of Cassandra Smith Road near Hixson Pike. Some told Channel 3 they're not concerned, but understand how it could be frustrating.



"Not us that much, but it will be a pain having the traffic, trying to reroute and everything and moving around," Jake Livingston with Computer Re-Nu said.

This part of the plan is expected to take anywhere from two to four weeks. The cost of the first phase for the DuPont Pump Station and Basin Improvements is more than $5 million.

A meeting on Thursday is expected to clear up any confusion from neighbors.

"I might be curious to know how we were or would have been affected had the work not taken place, so maybe a little more of the benefit that we could expect from the work that's happening," Brown said.

Around 18,000 pipelines will be rehabilitated by the end of the project. These repairs will help cut down on sewer overflows.

The project is part of a much larger $250 million city wide effort to bring sewer infrastructure up to code. This is one of 10 projects in the construction phase. 17 others are in the planning, design, or bidding phase.