UPDATE: Two kittens were tossed out of a moving vehicle in Soddy Daisy, TN and one of them was seriously injured, Saturday.

Tonight, the Humane Educational Society is asking for your help, they want to find the two men responsible.

Humane Educational Society Animal Protection Officers are looking for 2 young men in a blue pickup truck. The pair was seen speeding by, throwing kittens outside of their passenger side window.

"There are so many good people who want to help these animals and to do something like this is horrific," said Bob Citrullo, Executive Director of Humane Educational Society.

Bob Citrullo got the call on Saturday from a concerned family, after two 11-week old kittens were thrown from a moving truck onto concrete.

"As you can tell there was an injury to the bottom of the face of the kitty and the skin had actually been pulled back," said Citrullo.

At first the staff at the Humane Educational Society didn't know if the kitten, now named Pixel, would make it.

"He is very lucky actually," said Citrullo.



It was 12-year-old Trinity Howard who heard his cry for help and didn't stop searching, she found his brother too in a tall tree."It was really disappointing, I don't know who has the heart to do that," said Howard.

The Howard family has decided to keep little Baxter, they hope someone will love Pixel too. The Humane Educational Society is nursing Pixel back to health. They say they would have taken him or any stray in need of a home.

"You could have let it go if you did not want to bring it to the shelter but why throw it out of a moving vehicle," said Citrullo. "There's just no reason for that."

It wasn't right to do that at all," said Howard. "You could have at least took them to a shelter instead of throwing them out of the car."

If you have any information that can help investigators call the HES Animal Protection Officer at (423) 624-5302. HES is also asking for donations to help with medical bills for this kitten and other injured animals.

If you're interested in adopting Pixel, he may be ready to go home to a loving family by the end of this week.

