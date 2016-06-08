WASHINGTON (AP) — Peanut residue detected in flour has prompted Frito-Lay and Hostess to recall some of their snack products.

Frito-Lay this week issued a voluntary recall of several varieties of Rold Gold pretzels that can be found in stores and vending machines. The move follows Hostess's voluntary recall last week of 710,000 cases of snack cakes and doughnuts. The recalled products include Ding Dongs, Zingers and different flavors of snack doughnuts.

The four product varieties affected are sold in stores as well as vending machines. The Tiny Twists are also found in select multipack offerings. The affected multipacks will include the letter combinations will include the letter combination "AM," "TO," "QH," "QC" or "SW" in an 11-digit manufacturing code in the second and third position.

The multipacks affected have the following "use by" dates:

20 count Baked & Popped Mix -- "use by" dates ranging from May 31 - July 26, 2016

20 count SunChips & Rold Gold Mix -- "use by" dates ranging from June 14 - Aug. 9, 2016

32 count Fun Times Mix -- "use by" dates ranging from June 14 - Aug. 9, 2016

30 count Baked & Popped Variety Pack -- "use by" dates ranging from June 14 - Aug. 9, 2016

30 count Home Town Favorite Variety Pack -- "use by" dates ranging from May 31 - July 26, 2016

Customers who purchased any of the recalled products return the items to a retailer for a full refund or contact Frito-Lay at 1-888-256-3090.

The companies cite supplier Grain Craft's recall of a certain type of flour that included peanut residue. The Food and Drug Administration says Grain Craft only sells to other companies and not to consumers. A list of other products recalled over the flour can be found on the FDA's website .