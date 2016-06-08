GATLINBURG (AP) - A shelter near where a black bear bit a camper last month at Great Smoky Mountains National Park has reopened.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/24xeBkO ) reports the park has posted signs advising Appalachian Trail thru-hikers to sleep in the Spence Field shelter instead of tent camping or setting up hammocks nearby.

Park wildlife biologists have been monitoring the shelter for bear activity since 49-year-old Bradley Veeder of Las Vegas was bitten on the leg May 10 while tent camping.

The part euthanized a 400-pound male black bear that was darted and captured near where the attack occurred, but DNA tests determined it was not the bear involved in the attack.

Two smaller bears were later outfitted with tracking collars and released, but DNA showed neither was responsible for the attack.

