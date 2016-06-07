What happens inside the ring is meant for entertainment, but one wrestling fan went too far when police say she held a professional wrestler at gunpoint during a show.

The incident prompted the AWF Arena in Ringgold to take new security measures to keep fans safe.

Some fans thought it was all part of the show, but soon realized their lives were in danger.

"I just thought she was going back to her seat, but no, she went back and got a firearm out of her purse," said long-time professional wrestler Paul Lee.

Lee showed us what happened during Saturday night's monthly wrestling match at the AWF Arena off Highway 41 in Ringgold.

He had another wrestler tied to the ropes and was hitting him with a chair.

It was all part of the show, but Lee said one 50-year-old fan apparently took it too seriously when she came running to the ring with a knife, trying to help the wrestler escape.

"She was reaching through the ring, cutting him loose," he explained.

Patricia Crowe told deputies she drew her pistol after Lee took a jab at her looks.

"The lady was missing a few teeth, so I told her to sit her toothless self down," he said.

Witnesses said Crowe aimed a 38-caliber handgun at the wrestler and his manager. More than 150 people were sitting ringside, including several children.

"The gun was loaded," Lee said. "It even had one in the chamber and the safety was off."

Lee was able to take the gun from the woman. He hold her until officers could get there.

The incident prompted changes in security. Now, fans will have to walk through metal detectors to get in.

Lee said he's not taking any chances at the next match.

"(The gun) could've easily went off and somebody could have lost their life," he said.