Fuji to close Dayton plant; over 80 workers affected
The plant will close its doors March 31, 2017, affecting over 80 workers.
FujiFilm Hunt Chemicals will close their Dayton, TN facility, which will impact about 84 workers, according to a news release from the company.
The plant will become a direct subsidiary of FujiFilm Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. as of October 1, 2016, and close its doors March 31, 2017.
The photo-related products and chemicals manufactured at the plant will be evaluated, and when possible, transferred to other FujiFilm manufacturing facilities.
“This was a very hard business decision based on market conditions, which was reached only after considering many other options, and in no way reflects on the commitment and dedication of our Dayton employees. We know this news is difficult for our employees, their families and the community and we are preparing to provide transition support to the employees who are impacted,” said Mark Nale, plant manager.