By Associated Press

MARIETTA, GA (AP) - A metro-Atlanta prosecutor says a 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl.

In a news release Monday, Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds said Alex Gilberto Argueta of Marietta pleaded guilty Friday to rape, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. Reynolds says the man's trial was to begin Monday.

Reynolds said the girl was raped in May 2015 in an apartment closet while her mother was in an adjoining room. He also threatened her if she told.

The mother walked in and found them, and a neighbor called police for her.

Reynolds said DNA evidence positively linked the suspect to the crime.

Argueta is a native of Honduras and will likely be transferred to ICE custody once released.