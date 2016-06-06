UPDATE: Monday evening officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were called to the scene of a crash at 2500 Wilcox Blvd. concerning a body found.

That body identified as 33-year-old Justin Trimble who was reported missing more than a week ago.

Passerbys noticed the crashed motorcycle about 20-25 feet in the woods just west of the Wilcox tunnel by Wilcox Blvd. and called police.

Police then made a positive identification and notified Trimble's family, many of whom had already heard a man was found dead near a motorcycle.

"We assumed there was going to be a lot of word of mouth spreading pretty early and there was," said Chattanooga Police Lt. Glenn Scruggs. "The family was notified by concerned citizens pretty much just as we were notifying them as well. It was mixed emotions. They were relieved that they had located Mr. Trimble and there was mourning of course."

An investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling west through the Wilcox Tunnel and it appeared that the driver did not negotiate the turn and went over a curb and into the woods.