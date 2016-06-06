Chattanooga police have been called to the downtown area where a person has been hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at 600 West Main Street.

A 911 dispatcher confirms to Channel 3, a person has been hit by a vehicle.

The victim's condition is unknown.

The dispatcher says the driver involved is on the scene.

Channel 3 has a crew on its way to the scene.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.