Hostess Brands is recalling snack cakes and donuts because they may have come in contact with peanut residue.

The company said it was recalling 710,000 cases of different brands of snack foods “out of an abundance of caution.”

The products affected include single serve (snack cakes and donuts), multipack boxes and bagged donuts. Brands include Ding Dongs and Zingers.

They were sold in grocery stores, dollar stores, drug stores and convenience stores across the United states and Mexico.

The products, Hostess said in the recall, were produced using flour that came into contact with peanut residue.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts who consumes any of the snacks involved in the recall may run into the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction. Hostess has only received notices of two allergic reactions related to the products to date.

The company urges anyone who bought the affected snack items to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.