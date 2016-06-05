UPDATE: CPD investigating shooting on Appling Street
Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one individual in the hospital with a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting at 2111 Appling St.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police initially responded to a person shot call. The victim showed up at a local hospital by personal vehicle, and told officers where the shooting had occurred.
Police say the victim, 22- year-old Juane Joseph, sustained a non-life-threatening injury.
The suspect vehicle in this shooting is described as a white Dodge Charger, with an unknown driver.
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one individual in the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officials say reports of a shots fired call came in around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning..
Suspect and victim information are limited at this time.
Stick with Channel 3 for more details on this developing story.