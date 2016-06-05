UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting at 2111 Appling St.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police initially responded to a person shot call. The victim showed up at a local hospital by personal vehicle, and told officers where the shooting had occurred.

Police say the victim, 22- year-old Juane Joseph, sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect vehicle in this shooting is described as a white Dodge Charger, with an unknown driver.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

