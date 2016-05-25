UPDATE: Snapchat extortionist who posed as UT football player to get nude selfies strikes again

UPDATE: A Sweetwater, Tenn., man confessed he posed as a University of Tennessee football player on Snapchat and terrorized more than a dozen young women to extort nude selfies — and then he did it again, court records show.

Brandon Douglas Shanahan, 23, faces sentencing Tuesday in U.S. District Court for posing as former UT football player Cameron Sutton on Snapchat and using trickery, deceit and even threats of violence to convince a dozen college students and two underage teenagers to send him nude selfies.

It is this district’s first prosecution focused on extortion via Snapchat, and among only a handful nationwide.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

PREVIOUS STORY: Prosecutors and the Sweetwater man charged with extorting 12 women and two girls through Snapchat while using the alias of a University of Tennessee football player are close to working out a plea deal.

Brandon Douglas Shanahan, 22, is charged with 14 counts of extortion after a woman she believed she was communicating with Tennessee senior cornerback Cameron Sutton, but realized she wasn’t.

Federal authorities charged Shanahan in May.

The trial is scheduled to start Sept. 20.

Shanahan’s attorney Joshua D. Hedrick wrote in court documents filed last week, “The parties have been engaged in active settlement negotiations. Both the Defense and the Government are attempting to reach an agreed disposition, and are close to a resolution. However, due to the number of victims in this case, there are a large number of people who need to be consulted prior the finalization of a plea agreement.”

Hedrick has asked for more time to negotiate a deal, and prosecutors do not oppose the request.

The initial plea deadline was set for Sept. 7.

PREVIOUS STORY: Federal authorities charged a Sweetwater man with extortion for sending Snapchats to a woman as he used the alias of a University of Tennessee football player.

Brandon Douglas Shanahan, 22, is charged with intent to extort money and other things from a woman through Snapchat while using the name “Camsutton2323.” He's accused of threatening to injure her reputation.

Shanahan pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday, and was released on bond.

The woman believed she was communicating with Cameron Sutton, a senior cornerback who wears the No. 23 at UT.

A law enforcement investigation revealed Sutton was a victim of criminal impersonation.

Authorities in a released statement noted that Sutton had not actually conversed with the woman via Snapchat or other means, and was not aware that Shanahan impersonated him.

The investigation indicates Shanahan may have contacted a number of other women.

The FBI asks anyone who thinks they were a victim of extortion by Shanahan through his Snapchat name “Camsutton2323” to call (865)744-0751.

If convicted, Shanahan faces a maximum of two years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.