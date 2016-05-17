Jamey Tucker joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team as our consumer technology reporter in 2016. He previously worked as a reporter at WKRN-TV (ABC) in Nashville. Prior to Nashville, Jamey was an anchor/reporter for WREG-TV (CBS) in Memphis and WHNT-TV in Huntsville.

Jamey has been honored by the Associated Press of Alabama as Best Reporter and Best Feature Reporter for his work as a religion reporter. His love for technology reporting grew while working in Nashville. Jamey now focuses entirely on technology reporting and enjoys finding new apps to make your life easier, safer, or even a little more fun.

You can see his syndicated reports weekdays at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 3 and by searching the “What the Tech” section of our website.

Jamey and his wife have three children and love calling Tennessee home.