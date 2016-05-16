Cameron Taylor joined WRCB in 2016 as a reporter and weekend evening anchor. Previously, he was a reporter at WATE-TV in Knoxville and a reporter/fill-in anchor at WJHG-TV in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Cameron is known as the “go-to reporter” when it comes to breaking news, hard news, and politics. During his time in Knoxville, he covered several high profile stories including the Amber Alert case involving a 9-year-old girl, the shooting death of a Knoxville teen who shielded his friends from gang related gunfire, the U.S. Supreme Court case on same-sex marriage involving a Knoxville couple, and a bus crash that killed two children and one adult. He has also covered important stories in Chattanooga including the July 16th shooting and the Ooltewah assault case.

Although Cameron has spent some time in the Volunteer State, he’s a University of Florida graduate. He earned two degrees in telecommunication and political science. His family lives in Tampa.

His radio and television work have been recognized by RTDNA, the National Broadcasting Society, the Society of Professional Journalists, the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Associated Press. In 2013, Cameron was awarded a national Edward R. Murrow award for his report on the declining oyster industry and its effects on a small North Central Florida town.

On his off time, Cameron enjoys traveling, working out, and finding good local restaurants. He’s excited to explore Chattanooga and see all the Scenic City has to offer.

Feel free to stop by and say hello to Cameron if you see him out on a story. You can also follow him on Twitter @CameronWRCB and find him on Facebook Cameron Taylor WRCB .