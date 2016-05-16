Tim Pham joins the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team in 2016 after beginning his career with television stations in Montana.

Tim traded the cold winters of Central Montana for the warm natural beauty of the Tennessee Valley. He joins WRCB-TV after two years as an anchor/reporter and even a fill-in forecaster in Great Falls, Montana.

Tim has a degree in Journalism and Media Production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. While in college he was selected as one of ten students from across the country to receive a fellowship at KPHO-TV (CBS) in Phoenix and Walter Cronkite School of Communication. Prior to that he worked as a summer intern for KCNC-TV (CBS) in Denver. Tim earned a regional EMMY nomination for his work as a college reporter.

During his time at WSU he was honored with the President’s Award, which recognizes the top 1% of the student population.

Tim has a passion for serving, storytelling, and making new connections. In his free time you will find him volunteering, exploring the outdoors, and trying new restaurants. Originally from Washington, Tim is excited to make the Tennessee Valley home.