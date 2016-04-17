UPDATE: Man sentenced in DUI crash that killed Whitfield Co. couple

UPDATE: A north Georgia man has been sentenced to 30 years on vehicular homicide charges.

District Attorney Bert Poston says 60-year-old Gary Robert Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Cooper told police he was trying to light a cigarette when he crossed the center line of Dawnville Road in April of 2016.

Cooper's car hit a motorcycle, killing Wanda and Wesley Cummings.

Poston says Cooper will serve 15 years in prison and 15 years on probation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Funeral services for Wesley and Wanda will be at 12 noon, Saturday, April 23, 2016 in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Robertson and Duane Smith officiating.

Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22 beginning at 5 pm.

PREVIOUS STORY: A North Georgia family is grieving the sudden loss of a mother and father after the couple was hit by a driver accused of driving drunk.



Fifty-two-year-old Wesley Cummings and his wife, 49-year-old Wanda, were on a motorcycle when they were hit Sunday night.

The man who struck them told police he was trying to light a cigarette before impact. The couple's son and daughter are now sharing memories of their parents with Channel 3.

Wanda and Wesley Cummings were leaving a church service Sunday when they were killed. Their family was very close, they all sang in a gospel group together.

"They were kind, loving and happy and so in love with each other," said daughter Holly Ellis.

Wesley Cummings met his sweetheart in high school. The two were married right after graduation, it was love at first sight. Brandon and Holly say their parents were always laughing and always together.

"She always made us laugh," said Brandon Cummings. "She was a very loving mother."

"Anybody that knew us, knew she was my best friend," said Ellis.

Wanda and Wesley Cummings were killed in a crash on Sunday. Police say a drunk driver hit their motorcycle head-on. Both car and motorcycle went down a steep embankment, the driver Gary Cooper suffered minor injuries. He's now charged with First Degree Homicide by Vehicle.

" Yes still a shock, I just go to bed at night and I think man I wish I could wake up and it just be a bad dream," said Cummings.

Brandon hopes people are listening, he doesn't want any other family to experience this pain.

"I hope somebody learns a life lesson from this whether it's just one or many, I hope it's many." said Cummings.

His message to everyone behind the wheel: don't drink and drive.

"The Bible says that we're not supposed to not have hate in your heart so I don't hate, I have anger," said Cummings. " If he would have stayed home like he was supposed to, it wouldn't have happened to my parents. It's never okay to drink and drive, I mean if you have one beer i think you should just stay where you are at."

They're taking it day by day, remembering the good times.

"She was the best mother in the world honestly," said Ellis.

The hugs, the smiles and their legendary love.

"His personality, how he was always happy and momma the same way," said Cummings. " There will always be the hurt in our hearts but you know i know they are in a better place. I just thank God for the 28 years I got my parents."

The family plans to make all of their funeral arrangements at the Shawn Chapman Funeral home in Chatsworth, GA. To honor Wesley's love for Harley Davidson and other bikes, they are inviting any motorcycle rider to lead the procession.

PREVIOUS STORY: The driver of a car involved in a fatal accident Sunday evening in Whitfield County has been arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Georgia State Patrol told Channel 3, the driver of the car was driving under the influence when the car crossed the center line of Dawnville Road and hit a motorcycle.

Both the car and the motorcycle went down a 30-foot embankment.

The two people on the motorcycle, Wesley L. Cummings, 52, and Wanda F. Cummings, 49, were killed.

The driver of the car, Gary R. Cooper, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Cooper has been charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway, and First Degree Homicide by Vehicle.

Whitfield County dispatch says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Dawnville Road near Renfroe Road.