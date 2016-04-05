UPDATE: William Jackson from Chattanooga is the 2016 St. Jude Dream Home winner

UPDATE: One Chattanooga family is taking it all in after winning the St. Jude Dream Home on Sunday. The home is located in the Prairie Pass subdivision of Apison and has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. It's worth $500,000.

Ticket sales and other donations helped raise $870,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Channel 3 Anchor David Carroll called the winner, William Jackson, on Sunday. Jackson and his family were overwhelmed with excitement and hopped into their SUV to take a look at their new home.

This was the second time they've entered the St. Jude Dream Home contest and they never expected they would win.

Up until Sunday, the Jackson family had never visited until they got a call saying they were the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home.

"Overwhelmed. We're still trying to take it in. We're still processing it, but it's amazing. It was a total shock to us. A total shock," William Jackson, the winner said.

What you may not know is that William Jackson, an assistant fire marshal for the Chattanooga Fire Department, bought one ticket for a special occasion.

"I bought the ticket for my wife's birthday back in April and kind of just threw it in the drawer, didn't really think much about it. We were just finishing lunch today and got a phone call, so it was totally out of the blue and totally unexpected, but totally welcome. Totally appreciated," Jackson said.

They're glad to be part of something meaningful.

"I feel good for helping others. We've done it before and we were just blessed that we were able to have the money to do it again this year to help somebody else out," Akilah Jackson, his wife said.

One mother who was at the drawing told Channel 3 events like this are very important. Her son was diagnosed with cancer back in 1995.

"It is very heartfelt to be able to participate in events like this and help raise money because without St. Jude's like I said Cody was stage 4 and we wouldn't have had him for four more years," Kelly Heard, a St. Jude supporter said.

The Jackson family plans to move in and call this home. They're still trying to take it in that they won the beautiful home and helped a great cause.

"We'd usually be sitting back on a Sunday watching somebody else saying 'that's great for them. It's a great cause for the organization,' but this time we won. We're so appreciative and so blessed and so grateful," Jackson said.

Here's @DAVIDCARROLL3 calling the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home. Congratulations William Jackson! @WRCB pic.twitter.com/CRsKE55pRI — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) June 26, 2016

2016 Dream Home Winners:

Here's the Jackson family pulling up to their new home. It's their first time seeing it. #StJudeDreamHome @WRCB pic.twitter.com/8cTHXoTIOH — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) June 26, 2016

William Jackson from Chattanooga - St. Jude Dream Home Winner

Bradley Hudson from Cleveland,TN - US 101 Vacation of your choice winner (San Francisco, New Orleans, Myrtle Beach) and $2500 Visa Gift Card

Angie Long from Jasper, TN - Quinn's vacation homes 8 nights rental home vacation in Orlando

Gloria Young, from Rock Spring, Georgia - Brand Mortage 6 nights stay rental home in Hilton Head, South Carolina

Gary Hood from Placerville, California - Cochran Furniture Company $5000 Furniture shopping spree

Mark Garrett from Hixson,- Brizo Artesso Kitchen Faucet and Soap Dispenser

Miranda Andrews from Knoxville-Shaw Floors $1000 gift card

Brenda Hall from Hixson - $1000 gift card to A Better You Day Spa

Elizabeth Dyer from Chattanooga - $1000 Gift Certificate to The Barn Nursery

Stephen Smith from Signal Mountain - $1000 gift card to Lisa's Gold and Diamonds

Karen Carpenter from Soddy Daisy - $1000 Visa Gift Card

Tickets for the 2016 St. Jude Dream Home are sold out.

Open house tours will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through the third weekend of June. The house is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon - 5 p.m. on Sundays.

On Sunday, June 12, Brand Mortgage will provide free doughnuts in the morning and free hot dogs in the afternoon to visitors.

The home be given away during a live, hour-long special on June 26th on WRCBtv Channel 3, beginning at noon. The broadcast will be live streamed on WRCBtv.com.

Anyone who is still interested in contributing to the services and research at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or finding out more information about it can visit the hospital's website.

June 9 update:

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are almost sold out! Each ticket costs $100. They're now only available online at Dreamhome.org.

Original story: Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are available now for just $100. The 2016 Dream home is located at 10924 Prairie Lake Drive in the Prairie Pass subdivision in Apison.

Built by GT Issa Construction, LLC, the home is valued at $500,000 and with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house will be finished soon and you’ll be able to visit during the free open houses beginning May 21st, 2016. The house will be open Saturdays from 10am-5pm and Sundays from noon-5pm. Register for free during the open houses to win a $5,000 shopping spree from Cochran Furniture.

If you purchase your ticket by May 6th you’ll also be eligible for the Early Bird Prize; an eight-night stay at a luxurious Orlando rental home courtesy of Quinn’s Vacation Homes



Each ticket purchased gives you an opportunity to win the 4,200 Sq. ft. house, as well as these other prizes: Artesso® Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology, with coordinating soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo, a $1,000 gift card at Shaw Floors, a $1,000 gift certificate at A Better You Day Spa, a $1,000 gift certificate at The Barn Nursery, a $1,000 gift certificate at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds, and a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Janie Turner Shetter of Nationwide Insurance.



Only a limited number of tickets are being sold and tickets for the 2015 St Jude Dream Home Giveaway sold out early. You can get your ticket online at Dreamhome.org , by calling 1-800-750-6962, or at any participating Tennessee location of Regions Bank.

