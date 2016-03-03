Jill Jelnick is the weekend sports anchor for Channel 3 Eyewitness News and sports reporter during the week. She comes to Chattanooga from the WNCT-TV in Greenville, NC where she was a sports reporter. In Greenville, she reported on local teams for the station's high school football show.

Born and raised in Aliso Viejo, California, Jill grew up playing soccer, basketball, and softball. She was recruited to the east coast to play softball for East Carolina University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in English with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Jill remained in school to earn a Master's degree in Teaching. On the field, Jill became the first softball player in program history to be named to the C-USA All-Academic Team three times and batted .328 her senior year.

Jill loves all sports and follows baseball, football, and basketball closely. Her favorite pro teams are Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Angels.