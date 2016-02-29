CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The number of people arrested for driving under the influence in Chattanooga has risen despite a decrease in the number of DUI arrests statewide.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1KZz2mX ) a recent annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report shows 27,917 people were arrested in the state in 2015 for driving under the influence. That's about 1,800 fewer arrests than 2014.

The number of statewide traffic crashes involving alcohol also dipped from 6,661 in 2014 to 6,496 in 2015.

However, in Chattanooga, police Lt. David Gibb says the number of DUI arrests rose from 739 in 2014 to 791 in 2015.

Of the city's 36 traffic fatalities, 17 people died in crashes that involved drugs or alcohol. In 2014, seven of the city's 25 traffic fatalities involved alcohol or drugs.

