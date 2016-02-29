UPDATE: Fire on S. Greenwood Ave. leaves family of 6 homeless

UPDATE: CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire shortly after 5:00 this afternoon at 1918 South Greenwood Avenue.

Captain Tally Glover, the incident commander, said the first firefighters on the scene were met by a woman standing in in front of her house. Captain Glover said the woman tried to talk with him, but could not speak English. Captain Glover said the woman was trying to say something about her children. Fearing the worst, the firefighters quickly went inside the house on a rescue mission. Fortunately, no one was inside the house.

The firefighters located the fire on the exterior of the house. Captain Joey Smith with Engine 5 said the fire had penetrated into the wall and soffit above, and then got into the attic. The firefighters contained most of the fire damage to the wall and the attic above.

The rest of the house had some smoke and water damage. An estimate on the dollar loss was not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Captain Glover said the fire displaced six people, including three adults and three children.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee were called in to provide assistance to the family. Chattanooga police and Hamilton County EMS also provided assistance on the scene.

