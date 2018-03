A Cleveland man born on Leap Day in 1916 is celebrating his "25th" birthday.

Cecil Parker was born 100 years ago on Leap Day, making this his 25th celebration of his official date of birth.

He always has a laugh and smile.

He moved to Tennessee from North Carolina in 1935 and served in the Pacific Ocean Theater during a World War II.

He worked at Burlington Mill in Cleveland, and as a carpenter.

Channel 3 would like to wish Cecil a very Happy Birthday!