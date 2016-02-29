Two school shooting threats made against Ooltewah HS

One of the messages written on the wall at OHS.

UPDATE: After two school shooting threats at Ooltewah High School, the Hamilton County Department of Education released a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"After speaking with Ooltewah High principal, Mr. Jim Jarvis, Hamilton County Department of Education is releasing the following statement:

No issues were reported today at Ooltewah High School, although many parents chose to keep their children home as a result of the threat to the school. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies investigated and did not find it to be credible. However, extra deputies were present at school today, as well as additional Hamilton County Department of Education administrators.

Please know that Hamilton County Department of Education and the Ooltewah High School administration take all threats seriously, and we will continue to strive for all campuses in our system to be as safe as possible.

We anticipate all students returning to regular classes tomorrow morning. We would like to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department for their support and quick response in their investigation of this issue. We would also like to thank the parents, students, faculty, staff and community for their continued support of Ooltewah High School."

PREVIOUS STORY: Two school shooting threats in two school days have Ooltewah High School parents on high alert.

The first note was found Friday --- saying "I will shoot up the school" with a date of "3-1-16"

On Monday, students found a second threat written on a bathroom wall. It said "I told you to keep your lips shut I'm done telling my plans."

Several parents told Channel 3 they are removing their children from the school Monday after hearing about the second threat, and they will not be in school on Wednesday.

One parent who spoke with Channel 3 didn't want to be named. She says her son and his classmates are worried they could be victims of the next school shooting.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond was at Ooltewah High School on Monday to teach kids about the law. The visit was unrelated, and at that time his department was not aware of a second threat.

A spokesperson said afterward the department takes all threats seriously, adding "It is unclear who wrote the second note and if whether or not it was written by the same person. If anyone has information as to who wrote the note, the HCSO would like to speak with them."

The parent who spoke to Channel 3 said: "When he goes back to school Wednesday, I'll just write a note saying that I kept him home simply because of the threat."

Parents say they aren't taking any chances until they hear more from school officials about student safety.



"You don't want something to come out after the fact and then, there's Ooltewah in the paper and in the news all over again about sweeping something under the rug," she said.

Principal Jim Jarvis sent this email out to parents on Saturday, saying there will be extra officers at the school on Tuesday and the person responsible for the threats will be punished.

But since news broke of the second threat, parents have not received any new messages.

Chattanooga police tell Channel 3 no one from Ooltewah High asked their department to provide additional officers. Hamilton County Asst. Supt. Dr. Lee McDade responded that a Hamilton County School Resource Officer notified Chattanooga Police about the situation on Friday.

Monday, a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Departent said, "After reviewing the email sent to parents by Mr. Jarvis we were concerned. We will have officers visit the school and in the area."



