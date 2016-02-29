3 injured in shooting at Ohio school; suspect in custody

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) - Three southwestern Ohio students have been wounded in a shooting at school and a suspect is in custody.

Madison Local Schools officials declined to say what happened, but it says on its website that the injuries are not life threatening. Police in nearby Middletown say on their Facebook page that it was a shooting.

The campus near Middletown, roughly 30 miles north of Cincinnati, is on lockdown and the website message says all other students are safe. The district says students will be dismissed once authorities give the all-clear.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office has asked people to say away from the school until the scene is cleared. Roads are blocked near the school.

State records show enrollment of about 250 junior high and 500 high school students.

