Georgia voters hope to influence presidential picks

ATLANTA (AP) - Voters in Georgia get their say in the presidential race Tuesday, with one of the largest delegate totals among 12 states voting.

Georgia's deep-red status and high delegate count is drawing last-minute visits from multiple Republican candidates ahead of the "Super Tuesday" election on March 1. Democrats, meanwhile, know the state's large minority population makes black voters essential to winning a party primary in Georgia.

Recent polling in the state shows Donald Trump leading the Republican race and Hillary Clinton with a double-digit lead on Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp championed the effort to move Georgia's primary to March 1. He says Georgia's racial and political diversity makes it a key state for both Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, particularly with an earlier primary date.

