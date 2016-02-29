25 pounds of marijuana found in bag at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man is in the Metro jail after allegedly bringing a suspicious bag to the Nashville International Airport on Sunday.

Officers said they found about 25 pounds of marijuana inside a bag at the Southwest Airlines baggage office.

An employee noticed the bag didn't have any identification tags, so it was flagged as suspicious.

When it came back negative for explosives, the employee began to search the bag to try and find an owner.

Police said the employee cut the bag open and it smelled of marijuana.

A narcotics kit confirmed it was in fact the drug and Southwest Airlines was able to call a possible owner.

Officers told Hannibal el Aziz Muhammad that he left his bag, and when he came back for it, police arrested him.

Muhammad, who is from Arizona, is charged with possession with intent of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.