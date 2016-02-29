Aspiring actress killed in Georgia accident

SAVANNAH, GA (AP) - Police say an aspiring actress has been killed after she was struck while dealing with car trouble in southeast Georgia.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Eunicia Baker says 30-year-old Thadea Williams of Stone Mountain died after the accident that occurred around 3:13 a.m. Sunday. Williams was in the front passenger seat of a Hyundai Accent driven by 31-year-old Antiqua Walker when they pulled over and exited the car to look at the cause of a check-engine notification.

Baker says Williams was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro driven by 35-year-old Jacoby Minor. Baker says a passenger of the Camaro placed Williams in the car and drove her to Chandler Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

WTOC-TV reports that Williams appeared in films including "Fast and Furious 7" and "Hunger Games."

