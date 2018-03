CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. is opening a $67 million distribution center and regional headquarters in Chattanooga.

The Times-Free Press (http://bit.ly/1VLQE6p) reports a grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday at the 305,000-square-foot facility.

It marks the completion of a process to upgrade Coke United's existing Chattanooga facilities.

Coke United is the nation's largest privately-held Coca-Cola bottler. Coke United's Tennessee Valley Division is based in Chattanooga.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.