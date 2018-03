U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) will speak at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Monday, February 29th.

Corker will speak at the University Center Auditorium as a part of UTC's School of Business Leadership Speaker Series. The event begins at 11:00 a.m.

Senator Corker will share his thoughts on leadership, and hold a short question and answer session afterwards.

Admission is free for UTC faculty, staff, students, and members of the Chattanooga community. Light refreshments will be provided.