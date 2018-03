COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are sounding the alarm about a new and deadly twist in the country's addictions epidemic in the form of a deadly painkiller disguised as other medications.

Tennessee officials say they've seen two dozen cases in recent months of pills marked as the less potent opiates oxycodone and Percocet that turned out to contain fentanyl, a far more powerful drug.

Federal agents arrested a man in a Cleveland suburb earlier this month after seizing more than 900 fentanyl pills marked liked oxycodone tablets.

Canada has issued warnings about multiple recent cases of lookalike oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says fentanyl-related overdoses killed more than 700 people nationwide between late 2013 and early 2015.

