UPDATE: Dust from construction at Eastside Elementary School in Whitfield County was first thought to be smoke, and forced the evacuation of thr school Monday morning.

Students and faculty have returned to classrooms since there's no safety issue.

Principal Ben Hunt says that about 7:45am, some teachers and students reported smelling smoke in the school.

The fire alarm was activated and evacuated the nearly 500 students as a precaution.

The Fire Department swept the school, but found no smoke.

Hunt told Channel 3 that it's possible the smell is from construction currently underway at the school.

Class resumed about an hour afterward.