Chattanooga ecologist praises Enterprise South Nature Park

A fawn and doe wander along the southern boundary of Enterprise South Nature Park. Dan Henry/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A Chattanooga ecologist says Volkswagen has been a great environmental partner for the area.

Bill Phillips' company, Envision Ecology, consulted on the development of the Enterprise South Nature Park that accompanied construction of the $1 billion auto plant.

The Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/24txibY) Phillips says just a quarter of an acre of wetland was displaced by plant construction. Meanwhile, Envision Ecology, with the support of Volkswagen, local and state government, helped build an 80-acre wetland and 18,000 feet of new stream channels around the plant.

Phillips says numerous birds and animals now live in the nature park and visitors have even spotted black bears.

Phillips made the comments at Outdoor Chattanooga's Winter Workshop series last week.

