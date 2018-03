NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jurors in a $75 million civil case could soon hear testimony from sportscaster Erin Andrews, as well as the man who stalked her and posted secretly-recorded nude videos of her on the Internet.

Michael David Barrett was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for stalking the TV personality in three different cities and altering hotel room peepholes in Nashville and Columbus, Ohio so he could take the nude videos. Jurors are expected to hear Barrett give details about the stalking - although his testimony will be via video.

Both Andrews and her mother could testify as early as Monday.

The sportscaster has sued Barrett and the franchise owner and operator of a Nashville hotel. The companies say the stalker should be held responsible.

