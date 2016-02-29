Warm and pleasant today, but strong storms Tuesday

Good Monday. We are starting with cloudy skies, but little to no chance of significant showers. This afternoon will be warm and sunny as skies clear out and we climb to 67 degrees. Skies will remain clear tonight, and it should be a wonderful evening. Overnight we will cool down to 44 degrees.

Tuesday looks interesting. We will warm to 67 again as clouds build through the day ahead of another cold front. As that front passes through during the afternoon we will see storms moving through. Some of those storms could approach severe levels with the primary threats being from damaging winds and small hail. We will be watchful for the development of an isolated tornado or two as well. That is unlikely, but can't be completely ruled out.

The front will press through late Tuesday night, and cooler weather will move in Wednesday. We will start the day at 40 degrees, then only climb to a high of 50.

The chilly air will continue into Thursday with lows dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will climb to 55 and we will see rain showers Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

We are back into the 60s over the weekend with lots of sunshine both days.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes.

MONDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 51

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 61

3pm... Sunny, 67