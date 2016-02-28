Chattanooga planning commemorative, wedding forests

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga's urban forester says two new tree planting projects will allow newlyweds to mark their vows and others interested in honoring loved ones.

The Times Free-Press (http://bit.ly/1pfqZbG) reports that Gene Hyde got the idea came from an environmental official from Chattanooga's sister city, Hamm, Germany. The official was visiting Chattanooga for a conference on sustainability and described a "Wedding Forest" from his hometown.

Chattanooga Sister City Association president Karen Claypool says two sites have been approved for the projects. A commemorative forest will be located in a sprawling sculpture garden.

And the Wedding Forest will be near the city's Riverwalk. Trees planted won't be affected if marriages don't work out. Hyde says if a couple gets a divorce, his department isn't going to go cut down their tree.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

