VIDEO: Alleged drunk driver, 2 children crash car into business

UPDATE: HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) Surveillance video shows the Chattanooga woman who drove through a building with her two young children and boyfriend in the car, Saturday.

Iesha Jones, 23 appeared in court Monday for several charges including felony evading. This comes after she fled police and crashed into the German Autohaus Garage behind Carter Shooting Supply. Surveillance video caught the entire wreck on camera.

Hamilton county deputies stopped Iesha Jones near the Mapco off of Highway 58 around 11:30 p.m. She was pulled over for improperly displaying her registration. When deputies found out she was wanted on warrants and driving on a revoked license, she took off through a residential neighborhood. She ran down a fence and hit a parked car before hitting the business.

" I got a call around 12:30 p.m. saying I needed to get down here quick," said Owner Greg Gawron, German Autohause.

Gawron couldn't believe his eyes, when he saw the damage and surveillance video.

" I did not expect to see a car hanging out of the building when I got here," said Gawron.

" She must have at least been going 40-50 miles per how when she drove through the fence, parked car out back and then drove into the building and knocked some equipment half way through the shop," said Gawron.

Surveillance caught the moment of impact. Moments after the crash, Jones is seen running from her car leaving her boyfriend and two children behind. Cameras show where she picked up a rock around the front of the building and broke through the front office door.



" I just can't believe she left them in the car and tried to run that's kinda crazy to me," said Gawron.

Deputies found her hiding under a desk in the front office, they say she had to be tased to be arrested.

" I don't know why you would kind in the same building you just smashed into," said Gawron.

The car she hit near the back of the building is totaled, the fence will have to be repaired and it could cost several thousand dollars to fix the shop.

Looking at the damage, Gawron says he's just thankful no one was hurt.

" Somebody could of been hurt this could of been during the day and we could have had somebody working right here," said Gawron. "Somebody could have been seriously injured....I'm glad the kids are okay," said Gawron.

Deputies say both kids ages 4 and 9 are okay, their grandmother picked them up from the scene. Child Protective Services was called in to investigate. Jones was taken to the hospital to be checked out. She is being held on nearly a $300,000 thousand dollar bond.

Jones is charged with Violation of Probation, Driving Under the Influence, Child Neglect, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment Felony, Driving on Revoked, Suspended, Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving, Child Restraint Law Violation, 3 counts of Vandalism/ Malicious Mischief and Burglary.



