Pastor killed in Ohio church shooting

A Dayton pastor is dead following a shooting at a church.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the pastor as William Schooler, 70, of Dayton.

It happened in the 3300 block of Nancy Avenue at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dayton Police took the shooter out of the church in handcuffs and placed him in the back of a cruiser. Officer believe Schooler’s brother is the suspect.

Witnesses said they were in the church and the choir was singing.

They said the pastor had just walked back to the pulpit when the brother of the pastor who was seated in a pew got up and followed him to the pulpit.

Witnesses said that is when they heard a couple shots fired. They said it was then a scene of chaos and everyone took off running.

Witness also said there were more than 20 people inside the church at the time.

Dayton Police took the shooter out of the church in handcuffs and placed him in the back of a cruiser.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene along with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be performed Monday.

Police are interviewing witnesses.

Schooler was a former member of the Dayton Public School Board of Education.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.