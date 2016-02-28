Early morning fire kills three cats while family is out of town

A Soddy Daisy family is notified Sunday morning their home was destroyed by fire. At 6:15 am, a 9-1-1 call was made reporting a mobile home fire at 2227 Flintshire Lane. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke and fire coming from the back of the mobile home.

Fire officials reported the son was taking care of the three cats while his parents were out of town. He came by to check on the house and feed the cats when he noticed smoke and fire coming from the back of the refrigerator in the kitchen. As he kicked in the door to extinguish the fire, this ventilated the fire and spread quickly throughout the house.

Unfortunately, the three cats died in the fire.

Broken glass and melted siding lie on the front yard of the Hazard's home. Fire crews arrived early Sunday morning to put out the flames, an unexpected start to the day for the family. “He tried to make entrance through the back door. The fire stopped him. Fire was coming out of the back door,” said Dallas Bay Assistant Fire Chief, Jack Brellenthin.

For 18 years the Hazards lived in their mobile home. They were away for the weekend when the call came in. They're thankful their son was nearby to check on the house. “The owner's son came here to check on the house and noticed the smoke coming from the building.”

The owners said they never imagined something like this could happen to them. They are most upset about losing three of their best friends. “The home was unoccupied, except for 3 cats at the time of the fire. No injuries, other than the cats.”

Fire fighters spent hours working to clear the scene. Assistant Chief Jack Brellenthin says the mobile home looks to be a total loss. As the family begins sorting through the debris they look for answers on what caused all this damage to their home. “We believe the fire may have started in the fridge. The owner's son indicated when he opened the door it looked like the fridge was on fire.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is accidental. Damages are listed at $35,000.