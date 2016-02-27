Sounds of Unity holds 10th anniversary concert

150 people from several local churches met at Abba's House and electrified the sanctuary.

"The idea was to bring churches from all across Chattanooga to come

together to worship," said Dennis Clark, Spokesperson.

They sang everything from gospel to classical music, using their voices to keep youth off the streets. Money from ticket sales supports the Unity Performing Arts Foundation.

The group teaches young adults how to sing, dance, use instruments, and write creatively. Roughly 50 youth are enrolled. He says every dolllar helps mold them into well rounded individuals.

Marcellus Barnes is the the Director of the foundation. He wants to continue to expose more students to the arts.

"I'm just elated that God has allowed us the opportunity to bring the

community together for such and event," said Barnes.

Students enrolled in the program also performed. The concert brought in about $20,000.