Kizziah Sr. and Kizziah Jr. Win the D J’s Marine Electronics 2016 February C.B.A. Open Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The father and son team of Tom Kizziah Sr. and Tom Kizziah Jr. topped the field of 188 anglers catching a 5 bass limit weighing 26.11 pounds to win first place and $2,000.00 in The DJ’s Marine Electronics Open C.B.A. Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, February 27th, 2016, out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Tom Jr. said “We caught 4 early and made several moves not catching another fish, so went back to where we started and stayed there catching several more good fish”. This was the first win ever for this team in a Chattanooga Bass Association event.

David Craft and Stoney Johnson won the Duckett Rods big fish of the tournament with a largemouth that weighed 8.86 pounds, good for 2 Duckett Rods and $100.00.

Second big largemouth was caught by Ted Pulliam and Jon Delashmitt, a nice 8.50 largemouth good for $100.00.

Hunter and Banks won the Sportsman Warehouse Youth Division Highest Finishing Team Award.

The fish care system for this event was sponsored by Williamson & Sons Funeral Home.

Shane Frazier, President of Chattanooga Bass Association, said “Special thanks to DJ’s Marine Electronics for their sponsorship of this event”.

The top money winners are as follows:

1.Tom Kizziah Jr. and Tom Kizziah Sr. 26.11 lbs. $2000

2.Michael Headrick and Jason Rampley 24.95 lbs. $950

3.Seth Davis and Brent Butler 24.01 lbs. $800

4.J.B. McMillon and Jared McMillon 23.83 lbs. $750

5.Damon Taylor and Justin Medley 23.18 lbs. $650

6.Billy Campbell and Jon Cordell 22.81 lbs. $550

7.Chris Coffey and Nick Pratt 21.22 lbs. $450

8.Chuck James and Brad James 21.10 lbs. $400

9.David Craft and Stoney Johnson 20.80 $350

10.Greg Lamb and David Powell 19.89 lbs. $350



For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com