DENVER, CO (WRCB) -- The sun will finally set over the Sheriff.

Peyton Manning is retiring, according to Woody Paige of the Denver Post who cites two unnamed sources.

Paige also says that Manning will acknowledge his decision publicly very soon.

Paige also says that it's not likely Manning will retire just to sign with another team for one season.

Keep in mind if Manning is on Denver's roster at the close of business on March 8th, the Broncos would then owe Manning $19-Million.