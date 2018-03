Chattanooga Police arrested an armed robbery suspect that robbed a Rite Aid on McCallie Avenue.

Police said that the suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the register. The suspect then went behind the counter and took the register and ran out of the store.

When police arrived on scene they saw the suspect running down McCallie Avenue.

K9 Duco found the suspect hiding in an abandoned house on Ivy Street.

The suspect was then taken into custody and has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.