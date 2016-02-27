East Ridge Teacher investigated for an inappropriate relationshi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge Teacher investigated for an inappropriate relationship with student

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

A East Ridge teacher is being investigated for an inappropriate relationship with one of his former students. 

According to an East Ridge Police report that was filed by a former female student in December of 2015, states that she had inappropriate contact with a male teacher, Grant Blaylock, 52, that is still employed at the school. The former student told the East Ridge Principal, Tammy Helton that the relationship began in 2013 until she graduated in 2014.  

The former student mentioned that she performed oral sex once on the teacher in his classroom and also exchanged nude pictures over the course of two years. 

Blaylock was suspended without pay in October of 2015, after he reportedly broke his wife's nose during an argument. 

According to the report the case has been turned over to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. 

