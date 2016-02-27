Cruz calls Super Tuesday 'most important day' in 2016 race

ATLANTA (AP) - The bickering Republican presidential candidates are trying to figure out how to cash in on the largest single-day haul of delegates in the race.

At stake on Super Tuesday are 595 delegates in 11 states.

Ted Cruz tells supporters in Atlanta to help him play the numbers game as he takes on front-runner Donald Trump and rival Marco Rubio.

The Texas senator wants backers "to vote for me 10 times," but he's isn't suggesting voter fraud - "we're not Democrats," he jokes.

He's appealing for each supporter to get nine others to vote for him Tuesday.

Cruz calls Super Tuesday "the most important day in this entire election cycle" and says turnout is key.

He says if Republicans nominate Trump, 'we'd end up electing" Democrat Hillary Clinton as president.

