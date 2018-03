MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) - Police in suburban Cincinnati are on the lookout for a bald man they say has been stealing hair growth and memory aid products from stores.

Mount Healthy police have issued an alert for "a serial thief" they say recently took $847 worth of Rogaine and Prevagen products from a Walgreens store in the city just north of Cincinnati. Police say he is linked to similar thefts from retailers in nearby suburbs.

Police say the man is believed to drive a white Jeep.

They're not sure if he's using any of the products himself but suspect he tries to sell them online or at flea markets.

Mount Healthy Detective Chris Jones tells WCPO-TV that police are "scratching our heads at this, no pun intended," over the Rogaine thefts.

