UPDATE: Lafayette business fire ruled accidental

UPDATE: Investigators say the fire last week at Buy the Truck in Lafayette has been ruled accidental.

The fire began Friday shortly after 10 a.m. on South Chattanooga Street.

Fire investigators say sparks from a grinder tool set a pile of foam rubber on fire.

The fire caused more than a $100,000 to the hardwood flooring distributor.

Eight employees were treated for minor smoke inhalation at local hospitals.

According to officials on the scene, two more employees were taken to local hospitals where they were reportedly in critical condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: The state fire marshal is investigating what started a fire inside a north Georgia business Friday.

It happened in the Buy the Truck facility in Lafayette injuring 10 employees, two of them critically and putting the surrounding air and water quality in a questionable state.

"We don't have certainty of all of the chemicals that may be in the building," Lafayette City Manager David Hamilton said.

We do know the business works with foam, latex and plastic materials which are non-hazardous but Hamilton said that may have changed.

"They can change when they catch on fire. So a non-hazardous chemical, when it catches on fire, can release a hazardous chemical," he said.

It's unclear how much of a toll Friday's fire will have on the environment which has some who live in this area worried.

"None of us were waking up sick in the middle of the night before the fires," resident Scott Judd said.

Judd lives near what used to be Barwick Mills, about half a mile away from Friday's fire. Barwick Mills caught fire about three months ago.

He says he, his two young kids and fiance have been sick since that fire and wonders if the chemicals in the air are to blame.

"The day the fire happened, everybody kind of gathered around here and the next day, people started feeling sick. But I didn't notice anything with myself until about three days later and I had to go to the hospital and stuff for not being ale to breathe," he added.

Debris from that fire still sits untouched and now this community has another problem to deal with.

City officials ask residents to stay inside as a precautionary measure.